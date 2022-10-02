India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, de Kock looks for the reverse sweep but misses. He will be disappointed he missed out there. 95 needed in 30. Despite 18 from the over, it is below the run rate needed.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What an over this is turning out to be! Runs needed now below 100. On off, tossed up, this is hit down the ground for another boundary.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MORE! Over the fence again! This is tossed up around off, Quinton de Kock brings out the slog sweep and it sails over the mid-wicket fence.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This was not that short, de Kock rocks back so quickly and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Miller slaps it through covers and takes one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Another one as this is lofted over covers.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! On middle, this is hit through mid-wicket for two more.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over covers! This is fuller and outside off, Miller lofts it over cover for a biggie.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Arshdeep oversteps! On off, this is cut through point for a couple.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed to long on for one more.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, de Kock works it through mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is very wide outside off, Quinton de Kock leaves it alone.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single now! On of, this is pushed down to long off for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, slower one, this is slapped through covers for one.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, de Kock pushes it down to long on and takes one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, de Kock slaps it but to covers.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The slower one comes out wrong. It is well wide outside off. Left alone.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! That was a very casual effort from KL Rahul! This is full and on off, Quinton de Kock lofts it to the left of mid off. Rahul runs there, he stretches just the one hand out, the ball does not stay in. He should have gone with both hands. Two taken. That wicket would have made Harshal feel good.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 100 up for South Africa! What an over this was! On middle, this is swept through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is some shot! This is not a very bad delivery, it is short and on middle, Miller heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and outside off, Miller looks to play the slog sweep but misses.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slows it up but bowls it very wide outside off. Left alone.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is right in the slot! This is tossed up on middle, David Miller heaves it over the long on fence for a biggie.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Slower and on the leg side. Quinton de Kock looks to play the reverse sweep, it goes off the underedge on the off side for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker on off, this is pushed to cover for one.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whack! Shorter in length and outside off, this is slapped over the cover fielder and into the fence.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor ball and put away! Full and on the pads, Miller flicks it past the fielder at deep square leg. Into the fence.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Boundaries are hard to come by! Fuller again and on middle, Miller works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one on the stumps, Quinton de Kock plays it to long on and takes one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On miiddle, this is pushed to long on for one.
