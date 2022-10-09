India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Good length, around leg, and played on the up, down to long on for a single.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful stroke and Aiden Markram is getting into his stride now. Fullish delivery, on off and driven on the up through wide mid off for a boundary. The 50-run partnership comes up between these two as well.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Thakur keeps angling it onto the pads and it is just easy at the moment for the batters to mil the single. This is tucked away 'round the corner by Hendricks for one more.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Length again, on the pads, Markram backs away and hits it to the right of mid on for a quick single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Angling onto the pads, flicked away by Reeza Hendricks towards deep square leg for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, around off, this is firmly punched on the up but straight to the man at cover.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky but effective! Length, around middle and off, Aiden Markram gets inside the line of the ball and just scoops it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, close to the off stump, Reeza Hendricks taps it through cover-point for one more.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Just a fraction shorter and outside off, Markram cuts it away to deep cover-point for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Markram drives it straight towards mid off.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish length, on middle and leg and this is once again worked off the back foot towards square leg.
18.1 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length and on off, Aiden Markram goes on the back foot and plays it out on the leg side.
Washington Sundar comes back into the attack. He conceded just 2 runs in his first over.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Thakur serves it full and on leg stump, Reeza Hendricks uses his wrists to whip it away towards wide long on for a brace.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good length, around middle and this is nicely punched away down to long on for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off stump, Markram punches it out towards mid off. this time.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, at the stumps and this is punched away towards mid on.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Straight through the hands. This is full and straight, driven to the left of mid on where Mohammed Siraj misses the ball and allows the batters to pick up a couple of runs. The bowler won't be pleased with that effort.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Thakur starts off with a length ball, slanting into the pads, Markram keeps it out on the leg side.
Drinks break! The Indian bowlers have done well till now especially their spinners. Shahbaz Ahmed looked really good and also got his maiden ODI wicket. South Africa are going at slow rate but Reeza Hendricks is now set and will look to bat deep along with Aiden Markram. India will try to break this partnership as quickly as possible. An exciting session of cricket awaits us. Also, Shardul Thakur to bowl after the break.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and on leg, Aiden Markram moves back and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A googly now, looped up, short and outside off, turning away, Aiden Markram fails to pick it and goes for the cut but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball dies on the pitch.
16.4 overs (0 Run) This is nicely tossed up around leg stump and turning into the right-hander. Aiden Markram gets in position to sweep but misses and gets pinged on the pads. There is another huge appeal for lbw and Kuldeep Yadav is certain that it is out. The umpire doesn't agree though and Shikhar Dhawan does take the review yet again. UltraEdge builds up and shows that there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the ball is pitching in line but the wickets are umpire's call and the on-field call will stand. India don't lose the review though and Markram survives.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time, on middle and leg, Markram just about keeps it out.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Slower up on a length and around middle, Reeza Hendricks waits for it and wrists it through mid-wicket for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted full and around off, it is the wrong 'un. Reeza Hendricks plays it with the turn and towards covers.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent running! Good length around middle, pushed away towards mid on for a quick single. 10 runs off the over, a good one for South Africa.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A real freebie from Siraj now. Attempted yorker, going down leg, Reeza Hendricks just tickles it into the fine leg fence for another boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A bit slower and fuller, outside off, this is just strokes away past point for a run.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! An attempted bouncer by Siraj, over middle. Aiden Markram gets on top of the bounce and pulls it away into the square leg fence.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Markram looks to play this one on the up but ends up punching it back onto the deck.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Siraj starts off with a fuller one on off stump, Aiden Markram pushes straight back to the bowler.
