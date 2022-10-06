India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Klaasen drops it to cover.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Just outside off. Klaasen dabs it to point.
24.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged through mid-wicket for a single.
24.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Effortless shot from Miller! Rabi flights this too much and gives ample time to Miller to use his feet and loft it over long off for a biggie.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit to deep square leg.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Floats one on full. and on middle. Miller plays it to deep square leg for one.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on middle, Miller bunts it to square leg for a single.
23.5 overs (0 Run) A stock delivery, full and outside off. Kept out.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Too full and on off. Defended on the front foot.
23.3 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Miller reverse sweeps it to deep point for a brace.
23.2 overs (2 Runs) What a delivery! This one is angled around off and it spins sharply away. Across Miller. The ball beats the outside edge and flies past the keeper and over slip for a couple of byes.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one for Miller! Tossed up, outside off. Miller sweeps it hard through square leg for four. He is a good player of spin.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Miller prods and taps it to covers for a single.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Miller is off the mark! Short and too much width. Miller slaps off the back foot through covers for a boundary.
22.4 overs (0 Run) A googly now, outside off, punched to covers.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is down the leg side. Wided.
22.3 overs (0 Run) On middle. Blocked out.
22.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! THREE REDS! The set batter goes now and South Africa are in massive trouble. Ravi Bishnoi will be relived by picking this wicket. He was going for runs. He slows it up and bowls in line with the stumps. Quinton de Kock looks to reverse sweep but misses and gets pinged on the pads. An appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. De Kock is quick to review this. Ultra Edge shows no bat while Ball Tracking shows THREE REDS. De Kock has to go now.
22.1 overs (2 Runs) Two leg byes! Ravi Bishnoi is still struggling with his line! This is down the leg side. De Kock misses his flick and it goes off the pads to fine leg for a couple.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off and spins in. Heinrich Klaasen looks to reverse sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
21.5 overs (1 Run) This one spins away, full and on off. De Kock looks to work on the leg side but gets a leading edge to point. One.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Blocked on the front foot.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle. Heinrich Klaasen sweeps it behind square leg for one.
21.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, fuller, swept to deep square leg for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off. De Kock reverse sweeps it straight to short third man.
20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 13 runs off the over! A bouncer. Heinrich Klaasen looks to evade but gets some part of bat on it. It flies off the top edge over the keeper for four runs.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs a bouncer on middle, this one stays low and hits Heinrich Klaasen on the body as he tries to duck.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short in length but again angling down the leg side. Left alone for a wide.
20.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to square leg for a single.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries a slower one but serves it down the leg side. De Kock misses his flick.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a single.
20.2 overs (1 Run) This is full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! A length ball, outside off. De Kock shuffles across and paddles it fine to fine leg for a boundary.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, South Africa are 134/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.