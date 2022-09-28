There seems to be some kind of worry for the Indian think tank less than a month before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup as its premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been forced to miss out on another match in the lead up to the tournament. Bumrah was missing from India's team sheet for the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. The Indian cricket board informed that he was ruled out after complaining of pain in the back.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain in during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I," a BCCI statement said. The same was tweeted out as well.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨



Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

Bumrah had played the last two matches in the T20I series against Australia earlier this month.

He finished with figures of 1/23 and 0/50 in the two matches and looked a far cry from him usual self.

He had missed India's terrible Asia Cup campaign due to the injury.

This is not good news for the Indian team management as the 'Men in Blue' have been struggling with their death bowling, an area where Bumrah specialises.

