The Indian cricket team secured a 2-1 series win over South Africa in the 3-match assignment. After losing the opening match in a closely-fought battle, Shikhar Dhawan's men made a commendable comeback in the series, rattling the Proteas in the second and the third match. In the process, the Indian team as well as a few players went on to record memorable performances which will be remembered for a long time. From Kuldeep Yadav bagging a 4-wicket-haul in the third ODI to South Africa registering their lowest score against India in the 50-over format, some intriguing records and milestones were registered in the series.

1. South Africa's score of 99 runs in the third ODI at New Delhi was their lowest in the 50-over format against the Indians. Their previous worst was 117 back in 1999. Overall, it was South Africa's 4th worst ODI total overall.

2. Team India has now matched Australia's record of winning the most number of matches in international cricket in a single calendar year. Both the teams are presently tied on 38.

3. With Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj and David Miller, South Africa scripted a unique record as they became the first team to have three different captains leading the team in a 3-match series.

4. Kuldeep Yadav's 4 for 18 is his second-best performance in an ODI match. His best remains the 6 for 25 against England in 2018.

5. India' win over South Africa in the third ODI came with 185 balls to spare. This is India's third-biggest win in the format, with the other two being 215 balls against England and 188 balls against South Africa.