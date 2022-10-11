India and South Africa battle it out in the third and deciding ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and this means that the winner on Tuesday will bag the series. India lost the first game to South Africa by 9 runs in Lucknow before the hosts put up a dominating show with the bat in Ranchi. In the second game that took place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, India registered a comfortable 7-wicket win.

While the Indian bowlers have improved their performance, the opening batting still remains a concern for the side as both Shikhar Dhawan and Shubham Gill have failed to make noticeable contributions. The duo will look for a better show, while the bowlers will aim for a further improved performance when India take on South Africa in Delhi.

When will the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The third ODI between India and South Africa will be played on Tuesday, October 11.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The third ODI between India and South Africa will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa begin?

The third ODI between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa?

The third ODI between India and South Africa will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of 3rd ODI between India and South Africa be available?

The live streaming of the third ODI between India and South Africa will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)