India are scheduled to take on South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati later on Sunday in the second T20I of the three-match series, but rain may hamper proceedings in Assam. According to Accuweather, Guwahati is likely to experience some heavy thunderstorms, with three hours of rain expected. Tickets at the Barsapara Stadium have been sold out for the match, but the fans are likely to be disappointed as there is a chance the match may not happen. The last international match at the stadium had also been abandoned due to rain.

The organisers, meanwhile, said they have put in place all arrangements to minimise time loss in the event of rain.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has imported two "extremely lightweight" pitch covers from the US. It already has around 20 covers at its disposal.

"These imported covers ensure that water or moisture does not seep into the pitch," ACA secretary Devajit Saikia had said.

The last international fixture at Barsapara Stadium at Guwahati was an India-Sri Lanka T20 match on January 5, 2020, which was called off due to persistent rain.

India recently played a match at Nagpur that was shortened due to rain. India beat Australia in a match reduced to eight overs a side.

Promoted

India come into the match with a 1-0 lead in the series, and will look to wrap things up in Guwahati.

The third and final match of the series will be played in Indore on Tuesday.