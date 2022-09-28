After a thrilling 2-1 win over Australia in a three-match T20I series, Team India is all geared-up for a T20I series against against South Africa, which will also be their last T20I series, ahead of the T20 World Cup. The first match will be played on Wednesday at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be going in without Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as they have been rested for the series. Team India will look to maintain their winning streak, in order to practice for the World Cup in October. Following the T20I series, both the teams will be squaring off for a three-match ODI series.

When will India vs South Africa, 1st T20I be played?

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I will be played on Wednesday, September 28.

Where will India vs South Africa, 1st T20I be played?

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

When will India vs South Africa, 1st T20I begin?

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast India vs South Africa, 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs South Africa, 1st T20I be available for streaming?

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I will be available for streaming on Disney + Hotsar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)