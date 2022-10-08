The Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India hit the nets on Saturday ahead of the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. The hosts trail the three-match series 0-1, having lost the rain-hit 1st ODI in Lucknow by 9 runs. The BCCI took to social media to post some photos of the Indian cricketers undergoing training at JSCA International Stadium Complex. In the photos, the Indian players can be seen training under the watchful eyes of the Natioal Cricket Academy chief, VVS Laxman, who is filling in for Rahul Dravid as head coach, for the series.

Notably, Dravid is currently with the Rohit Sharma-led India in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Indian team suffered a huge blow on Saturday as pacer Deepak Chahar was ruled out for the remainder of the series, owing to a back issue.

He has been replaced by all-rounder Washington Sundar in the squad.

Chahar is part of the standby list for the 2022 T20 World Cup, and the Indian team management will hope he is fit in time for the marquee event.

Promoted

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the tournament with a back injury, Chahar was in the running to replace the star pacer in the main squad, especially after his impressive performances in the T20Is against South Africa, and with COVID-19 ruling Mohammed Shami out of the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

Chahar did not play the first match, with Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj forming India's pace attack.

