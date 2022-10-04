India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Updates: Rilee Rossouw and Tristan Stubbs have kept South Africa going vs India in the third and final T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) was run-out, while Umesh Yadav had picked the wicket of Temba Bavuma to provide India an early breakthrough. India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to field first vs South Africa. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the game, while Arshdeep Singh too misses out as a "precautionary" measure, informed Rohit at the toss. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have been roped in into the playing XI. India have already gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series and they will now look for a clean sweep. On the other hand, the Proteas will aim to get a consolation victory. Notably, India had won the first match by 8 wickets and second match by 16 runs to seal the series.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav,, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Here are the LIVE score updates of 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa straight from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore: