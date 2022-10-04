India vs South Africa Live Updates: Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs Fire In Unison; SA Eye Big Total vs India
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Updates: Rilee Rossouw and Tristan Stubbs have kept South Africa going vs India in the third and final T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) was run-out, while Umesh Yadav had picked the wicket of Temba Bavuma to provide India an early breakthrough. India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to field first vs South Africa. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the game, while Arshdeep Singh too misses out as a "precautionary" measure, informed Rohit at the toss. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have been roped in into the playing XI. India have already gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series and they will now look for a clean sweep. On the other hand, the Proteas will aim to get a consolation victory. Notably, India had won the first match by 8 wickets and second match by 16 runs to seal the series.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav,, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Here are the LIVE score updates of 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa straight from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore:
- 20:17 (IST)Live Score: SIX!This pitch is a batting paradise and the bowlers have literally nothing for them here. Deepa Chahar pitched it short but the ball sat right in front of Rossouw, who comfortably hit it over mid-wicket for a six.RSA 160/2 (15.1)
- 20:10 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX! Fifty for RoussouwSix and it's a 27-ball fifty for Rilee Rossouw. What an innings this has been!RSA 140/2 (13.3)
- 20:06 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX!Tristan Stubbs has smashed Umesh Yadav for a six over square leg. Stubbs charged down the track and pulled the short ball with perfection.. It was a six as soon as the ball left the bat, such beautiful the hit was!RSA 132/2 (13)
- 20:01 (IST)Live Score: WICKET!De Kock is gone for 68 runs. He has been run out. What a shameful end to such an exciting knock! This is a big breakthrough for India.RSA 120/2 (12.1)
- 19:55 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX!This is some superb stuff from South Africa. Rilee Rossouw hits Harshal Patel over backward point for a six and the scoring rate of South Africa is 10.36 runs per over now.RSA 114/1 (11)
- 19:52 (IST)India vs South Africa: FOUR! 100 up for South AfricaSouth Africa have reached 100 runs in the 11th over only. De Kock hit a four towards fine leg to Harshal Patel.RSA 100/1 (10.1)
- 19:47 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: SIX! Fifty for Quinton de KockA six over backward square leg and Quinton de Kock races to a 33-ball fifty. He is on song tonight.RSA 91/1 (9.3)
- 19:43 (IST)Live Score: SIX!A misfield at backward square leg and Rilee Rossouw survives! Meanwhile, he also gets a six off it. South Africa are going really good at the moment.RSA 83/1 (9)
- 19:42 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX!A reverse-sweep from Quinton de Kock for a six. The third man was inside the ring and de Kock smartly executed the shot against spinner Ashwin.RSA 76/1 (8.4)
- 19:36 (IST)India vs South Africa: FOUR!De Kock had to hit the ball just over mid-off for a boundary and he did that with ease. He is in great touch today.RSA 67/1 (7.2)
- 19:34 (IST)IND vs SA T20I Match: Expensive over13 runs came off the second over of Mohammad Siraj. Rossouw hit a six while de Kock hit a four in the over. Despite the wicket of Bavuma, South Africa are going really good at the moment.RSA 61/1 (7)
- 19:29 (IST)Live Score: SIX!Rilee Rossouw hits a six to Ravichandran Ashwin. The southpaw is looking in good touch tonight. This is a really good sign for South Africa.RSA 47/1 (5.5)
- 19:26 (IST)India vs South Africa: Back-to-back FOURS!Two similar balls, fuller and on the pads, from Umesh Yadav and Rilee Rossouw gave both of them the same treatment. He hit both the balls to the backward square leg fence for a four.RSA 38/1 (5)
- 19:24 (IST)India vs South Africa: WICKET!That's the end of Temba Bavuma's struggle. He has hit the ball into the hands of Rohit Sharma at mid-wicket. Umesh Yadav provides India the early breakthrough, but this might be a blessing in disguise for South Africa as Bavuma was finding it really hard to time the ball.RSA 30/1 (4.1)
- 19:19 (IST)India vs South Africa Live Score: Lucky FOUR!Quinton de Kock edged the ball of Ravichandran Ashwin but the ball escaped to the boundary ropes after falling in gap and running to the non-existent third man.RSA 28/0 (3.4)
- 19:14 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX!Quinton de Kock picked the ball from the offside in style and dispatched it over square leg for a six. He seems to be a man on mission tonight!RSA 20/0 (2.2)
- 19:10 (IST)India vs South Africa: FOUR!Poor ball from Siraj. This time he bowled a fuller delivery on the pads of de Kock and the batter slashed it for a four towards fine leg boundary.RSA 13/0 (1.5)
- 19:08 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX!Here is the first boundary of the innings. It was bowled slightly fuller by Mohammad Siraj and de Kock picked it for an easy six over backward square leg.RSA 7/0 (1.2)
- 19:06 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Tidy first overTight lines helped Chahar bowl a really good first over. Only one run came off it, while India missed a run-out opportunity only on the first ball.RSA 1/0 (1)
- 19:00 (IST)Live Score Updates: It's game timeTemba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock have come out to open the South African innings. De Kock will take the strike while India's Deepak Chahar will bowl the first over. Here we go!
- 18:47 (IST)India vs South Africa Live Score: One change for South AfricaSouth Africa have included Dwayne Pretorius in the playing XI in place of Anrich Nortje. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma informed at the toss that the replacement has been done to give his side an extra option with the change of pace.
- 18:39 (IST)IND vs SA: Iyer, Umesh, Siraj roped inTo fill the three vacant spots in the playing XI, India have roped in Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj. This means India will be playing with six bowling options tonight.
- 18:38 (IST)Live Score Updates: Three changes for Team IndiaAs expected Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the game. However, Arshdeep Singh also misses out due to some back problem, informed Rohit Sharma after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.
- 18:32 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: India to bowl firstIndia skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the third and final T20I. Hold on, we are sharing the playing XIs of both the teams.
- 18:23 (IST)IND vs SA: MIYAAN MAGIC!Siraj is bowling. I think he might get the nod ahead of Umesh Yadav.
- 17:55 (IST)IND vs SA T20I Match: What could be India's playing XI?Given there are some expected changes in the playing XI of the Indian team for the third and final T20I vs South Africa, we have tried to shortlist the 11 players who could play the game tonight. Check our India's Predicted XI for the match. CLICK HERE
- 17:45 (IST)IND vs SA: Rahul, Kohli restedReports say that Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the third T20I that takes place in Indore tonight. If it is true, it will be really interesting to see who will open the batting with Rohit Sharma in the final game.
- 17:31 (IST)IND vs SA T20I Match: Hello guys!Hello guys, welcome to the live blog of the third and final T20I match between India and South Africa. You will get all the match related updates here. Stay connected!