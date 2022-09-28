IND vs SA, 1st T20I live score Updates: After a 2-1 win over Australia, India now host South Africa for a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by three ODIs. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav stole the show in the final T20I against Australia last week, and the management will hope that the star batters can continue with the same momentum, especially with the T20 World Cup set to get underway Down Under in less than a month's time. The focus, however, will be on India's bowling attack, which has been under the scrutiny for leaking runs, especially in the death overs. Jasprit Bumrah and co. will look to back to form in time before the showpiece event in Australia next month. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje

Here are the LIVE score updates of 1st T20 Match between India and South Africa straight from the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram