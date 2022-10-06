India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Updates: Covers Taken Off As Rain Stops In Lucknow
IND vs SA live score Updates: Rain at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium has delayed the start of the first ODI match between India and South Africa.
IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Score Updates: The covers have been taken off as it has stopped raining at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. Next official update is expected to be given soon. After clinching the T20I series 2-1 against South Africa, the Indian team now faces the Proteas in a three-match ODI series. Notably, many players from India's main squad will miss the series as they have headed to Australia for the T20 World Cup that kicks off on October 16. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side with Shreyas Iyer being his deputy. On the other hand, South Africa will be led by their regular skipper Temba Bavuma. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE score updates of 1st ODI Match between India and South Africa straight from Ekana Stadium, Lucknow:
- 14:53 (IST)IND vs SA 1st ODI Match: Rain stops!The rain has stopped and covers are being taken off now. With no expectations this time, let's have our fingers crossed and pray that it doesn't rain again. Though it is a big thing to ask for!
- 14:47 (IST)IND vs SA: No! No! No! The rain is backOh! The rain is back. It has started to drizzle once again at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium and the toss has been further delayed. Next official update will be given at 3 PM IST.
- 14:38 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: Drizzle stops! Toss at 2:45 PM ISTThe drizzle has stopped in Lucknow. The rescheduled time for the toss is 2:45 PM IST now, while the match is expected to start at 3 PM IST. The game has been reduced to 45 overs-a-side.
- 14:32 (IST)IND vs SA: Bad news! Rain has returnedIt has started to drizzle once again at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. As a result, the covers are back. The scenes at the venue are really frustrating, courtesy the rain.
- 14:16 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: Covers coming offThe covers are now coming off and this means we shall have toss soon. However, the official announcement regarding the toss time has not come as of yet. Stay connected for the regular updates from the Ekana Cricket Stadium, the venue for the match.
- 13:36 (IST)IND vs SA: Start delayed againHere is the inevitable! The start of the match has been further delayed due to the return of rain at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. This is really frustrating for everyone, be it the players or the fans.
- 13:27 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: In case you missed itShikhar Dhawan is set to lead India in three-match ODI series vs South Africa. Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy. Notably, regular skipper Rohit Sharma and many other first-choice players miss the series as they are in Ausralia for the 2022 T20 World Cup, starting October 16
- 13:21 (IST)IND vs SA 1st ODI Match: Start set to be delayed furtherThe start of the match is likely to be delayed further as the rain has arrived once again at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Not a good sight for cricket fans but you cannot do anything about the weather.
- 13:11 (IST)India vs South Africa: Delayed start for the gameThe start for the first ODI between India and South Africa has been delayed due to rain at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The updated schedule for the toss is 1:30 PM IST and the match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM IST.
- 12:53 (IST)IND vs SA: Welcome guysHello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa. The game takes place at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. You will get all the match related updates here. Stay connected!