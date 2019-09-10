 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019

Faf Du Plesis Has Done Great Things But We Need To Look At Future, Says South Africa Team Director

Updated: 10 September 2019 20:20 IST

South Africa's interim director Enoch Nkwe gave enough indications that South Africa wants to infuse fresh blood going into next year's World T20 in Australia.

Faf Du Plesis Has Done Great Things But We Need To Look At Future, Says South Africa Team Director
Faf du Plessis is still the captain of South African Test team. © AFP

South Africa's cricket establishment acknowledges Faf du Plessis' contribution both as a player and captain but it's about time they look at the future with belief in Quinton de Kock's leadership skills, Interim Director Enoch Nkwe said on Tuesday. While 35-year-old Du Plessis is still the captain of the Test side, Nkwe gave enough indications that South Africa want to infuse fresh blood going into next year's World T20 in Australia.

"We know where Faf stands as a captain and as a player. He has done great things for SA cricket. But we also need to look at what future looks like and we strongly believe in Quinton, who is going to be leading the team going forward," Nkwe told reporters with the skipper by his side during their inaugural media interaction at the picturesque HPCA ground.

"We have a good leader and it's an opportunity to start building for the future," he added.

While admitting that India is a formidable team, Nkwe is confident that this upcoming three-match T20 International series, beginning on Sunday, will help them assess the Proteas.

"It's the start of a new chapter and focus will be the coming series against India. We would be looking to lay a good foundation going into the T20 World Cup next year in Australia," Nkwe, who has played 42 first-class games for Gauteng, said.

"We still have a lot of games and have about 20 games (going into World T20) and we will assess the situation accordingly after these three games. Then build up for England series and so on."

De Kock's experience of having played in India multiple times will be of great help, feels Nkwe.

"We have got a group of guys with good enough experience and the captain himself has played a lot of cricket in India. We have fresh blood that has come into the squad and that's exciting and we will remain competitive," Nkwe said, exuding confidence.

However, he had no problems in admitting that India will be formidable in their own backyard.

"Yes, we want to walk away with a series win and hope the entire squad is very determined. We are here to win and we understand that India's position is strong in their backyard but we are going to give hundred percent," the Interim Director added.

De Kock, on his part, feels that adaptability is the key and believes Dharamsala track will help batsmen.

"I have been here before but haven't played here. The last time we were here, the wicket did play very well," he said.

"I think Rohit actually got a hundred here but we ended up chasing it down. So from the one game that I have experienced over here, could be a good wicket. But we are coming into the unknown and we would like to adapt very quickly."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa Women South Africa Women Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock India India Cricket Team Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 1st T20I
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Quinton de Kock was made South Africa's limited-over captain
  • Faf du Plesis was retained as the skipper of South Africa's Test side
  • De Kock has been given charge of ODI and T20 side looking at future
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's Swansong At Lahli ''Inspired'' Rohtak-Born Shafali Verma To Play For India
Lungi Ngidi "100 Per Cent" Fit Ahead Of New Zealand Clash
Lungi Ngidi "100 Per Cent" Fit Ahead Of New Zealand Clash
South Africa Women
South Africa Women's World Cup Cricketer Dies In Double Tragedy
Darren Sammy Savagely Trolls Proteas Spinner As Windies Beat South Africa In Women
Darren Sammy Savagely Trolls Proteas Spinner As Windies Beat South Africa In Women's World T20
Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp First Married Couple To Bat Together In ICC Tournament
Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp First Married Couple To Bat Together In ICC Tournament
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 10 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.