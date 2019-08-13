South Africa Name Squads For India Tour, Quinton De Kock To Lead T20I Squad

Quinton De Kock will lead South Africa for the three-match Twety20 International (T20I) against India, starting from September 15, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Tuesday. Rassie van der Dussen will be his deputy in the shortest format while Temba Bavuma will be the vice-captain to Faf du Plessis in the Test squad. The CSA also named three uncapped players -- fast bowler Anrich Nortje, spin bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and wicket keeper-batsman Rudi Seconds for the Test series, starting from October 2.

According to the release from CSA, "Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi were not considered for T20 selection as they will be warming up for the Test series by playing in South Africa's four-day matches against India A."

"All three newcomers to the Test side have more than earned their spurs through impressive performances in last season's Four-Day Franchise competition," commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl.

"We feel we have covered all the options for the conditions we are likely to encounter on the sub-continent with Muthusamy and Dane Piedt, who was far and away the leading wicket-taker in our Four-Day competition, providing the back-up to Keshav Maharaj," he added.

South Africa will tour India from September 15 to October 23. Their tour will include three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) followed by as many Tests.

Squads:

Test match squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.