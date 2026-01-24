After a string of poor performances that saw even his place in the Indian team being questioned, skipper Suryakumar Yadav finally turned back the clock to produce a statement performance in India's 'record-breaking' victory over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I on Friday. The performance didn't just inject a confidence boost in "SKY" but also helped all those backing him during the tough phase breathe easy. As India wrapped up the chase in stunning fashion, a viral moment was captured where skipper Suryakumar could be seen seeking the blessings of the team's veteran throwdown specialist, Raghavendra, popularly known as Raghu.

While many might have expected a celebratory embrace with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar instead headed straight for Raghu. The gesture, which has since gone viral on social media, saw the Indian captain touching the feet of the support staff member.

Raghu has been a fixture in the Indian dressing room for over a decade. His ability to generate extreme pace and awkward angles using the sidearm has been hailed by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as a primary reason for their success against elite fast bowling. For Suryakumar, the gesture was a clear acknowledgement of Raghu's tireless work in the nets that helped him navigate a difficult period of form.

The moment of humility followed an explosive display of batting by Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan that silenced critics and shattered records. India was reeling at a precarious 6/2 while chasing a massive target of 209. Suryakumar smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 37 balls, while Ishan hit 32-ball 76.

Best video on the internet : India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I



The duo added 122 runs in a mere 48 deliveries as India completed the chase with 28 balls to spare, the fastest 200-plus run chase ever by a full-member nation in T20Is.

Before this match in Raipur, Suryakumar had gone 23 innings and 468 days without an international half-century. With the T20 World Cup 2026 just weeks away, this "vintage" performance comes as a massive relief for the Indian team management.