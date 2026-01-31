Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has hailed all-rounder Shivam Dube for showing incredible intent from the first ball, despite wickets falling at the other end during the 4th T20I against New Zealand. Dube walked out to bat with India reeling at 63/4 in a massive chase of 216, following the dismissal of Hardik Pandya. However, the lanky southpaw launched a towering six over cow corner on the very first ball he faced, immediately putting the pressure back on the opposition. He went on to smash a blistering 23-ball 65, hitting three fours and seven sixes to bring India back into the contest.

Unfortunately, a run-out ended his onslaught and India's hopes, as the Kiwis held on for a consolation win.

Speaking on Dube's knock after the match, Gavaskar pointed out that while the southpaw doesn't get to face many deliveries often due to India's settled batting order, he made the most of this rare opportunity.

"I thought he grabbed the opportunity really well. As you said, when you bat at six or seven, you're probably only getting three or four overs with a strong India batting line-up. But this time, India lost early wickets and he had to come in sooner. He showed intent from the very first ball-that first-ball six was one of the longest you'll see, right into the second tier," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Dube completed his half-century in just 15 balls, making it the third-fastest for India after Yuvraj Singh (12) and teammate Abhishek Sharma (14).

Reflecting on the feat, Gavaskar added, "When you strike a shot like that early, your confidence soars. He knows that if he connects, the ball is going into the stands because he's got that power, the swing, and the timing. It ended up being the third-fastest fifty for India, which is remarkable, you are talking about Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and now Shivam Dube."

Gavaskar also labeled Dube a "valuable player," noting that he can do more than just finish games.

"The fact that he can also bowl a couple of overs makes him such a valuable player. Having come in earlier this time, he won't see himself only as a finisher anymore. He'll believe he can build an innings and finish too, especially in pressure situations," Gavaskar concluded.