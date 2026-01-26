Abhishek Sharma is currently playing at a level that has left opposition teams both shell-shocked and suspicious. During the third T20I against New Zealand in Guwahati on Sunday, the young Indian opener unleashed such a brutal assault on the New Zealand's bowlers that it prompted a hilarious mid-pitch inspection. In a video that has since gone viral, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, along with Devon Conway and Jacob Duffy, were seen closely examining Sharma's bat with smiles on their faces, perhaps checking for a hidden "spring" or some secret advantage.

Yesterday, New Zealand players were checking Abhishek Sharma's bat after the match.



I don't recall any other player's bat being checked like this



The last time I remember opposition players checking a bat was during Sachin Tendulkar's era



pic.twitter.com/SEgwHktqcn — Space Recorder (@1spacerecorder) January 26, 2026

The light-hearted moment immediately triggered nostalgia for Indian cricket fans, reminding them of the 2003 World Cup final. Back then, a popular urban legend suggested that Ricky Ponting had used a "spring bat" to dismantle the Indian bowling attack. Two decades later, Abhishek Sharma's explosive power has revived those myths, though the reality is simply a young batter at the peak of his powers.

Chasing a target of 154, Abhishek turned the match into a highlight reel. He reached his half-century in just 14 balls—the second-fastest by an Indian in T20I history, falling just two balls short of Yuvraj Singh's iconic 2007 record. Remarkably, Abhishek did not play a single dot ball during his entire innings, finishing with an unbeaten 68 off 20 deliveries.

His blitz, combined with a quick-fire 57 from Suryakumar Yadav, allowed India to chase down the total in exactly 10 overs. This dominant performance gave India an invincible 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

New Zealand's Mark Chapman later praised the opener, stating that Abhishek's six-hitting ability is "second to none." The Punjab left-hander, who rose to fame with his fearless approach in the IPL, now boasts a staggering T20I strike rate of 195.22. As India prepares for their T20 World Cup title defence, Abhishek has sent a clear message to the world: it's not the bat, but the man wielding it, that is the real danger. With the series already in the bag, the action now moves to Vizag.