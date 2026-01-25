Jasprit Bumrah's workload is being closely monitored, especially after the pacer suffered a back injury during the Test series in Australia in January last year. He has not played any ODI since the 2023 Cricket World Cup final in November. The pacer is also rested when India play Test matches at short intervals. With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, Bumrah's fitness is once again in focus. On Friday, the Indian team management decided to rest him for the second T20I against New Zealand. Bumrah played the first game against the Black Caps but was replaced by Harshit Rana for the second match. Former India batter Mohammad Kaif highlighted that the pacer did not need rest, as he had returned to action after a lengthy break.

Bumrah had a one-month rest after playing the T20I series against South Africa before featuring in the first T20I against the Black Caps.

"Rest for what? What workload? Did he just come back after playing a lot? He has already come after taking proper rest. No, no, this thing just doesn't make sense to me. If you want to give rest, give rest to Arshdeep Singh. If you want to bring in Harshit Rana, if Axar Patel is injured and you need batting at number eight, then rest Arshdeep and bring in Bumrah. I mean, why are we even comparing here? There is no comparison at all," said Kaif in a video on his YouTube channel.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel missed the second T20I against New Zealand after suffering a blow to the forefinger of his bowling hand. He was hit while trying to stop a powerful shot from Daryl Mitchell in the first game.

Axar's absence left India one batter short in the second match. With the side opting for Harshit Rana, it provided a bit of balance, as the right-arm pacer has also proven his ability with the bat.

Kaif said that if Bumrah was rested for team combination, it was a wrong call by the management.

"If Bumrah was left out because of a combination, saying that you need batting at number eight, then that is wrong. No power in the world can keep Bumrah out because of team combination. The team will adjust the combination, but Bumrah will play in the XI," he added.