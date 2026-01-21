Virat Kohli has entered a purple patch of form that has seen him smash three centuries and a score of 93 for India in his last seven ODIs. The star batter, at the age of 37, has astonishingly reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, and has taken his ODI centuries tally to 54. Amidst this rich vein of form, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management to not bother about Kohli's preparation as long as he maintains his standard of performances and fitness.

In recent weeks and months, there have been reports on the BCCI urging the likes of Kohli and Rohit to play domestic cricket to maintain their rhythm.

However, Kaif stated that Kohli should be left alone when it comes to his preparation.

"Virat Kohli came to the match, made a hundred, and then went back to London. Now, whether he plays the Vijay Hazare Trophy or not, how does it matter? Why do we need to tell him to play if he is coming and scoring centuries for India?" Kaif said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"There should not be any specific rules for him to play. Are we going to teach Virat Kohli how to prepare? He carries India in his heart. If they aren't scoring runs, they'll come themselves," he added.

"Virat Kohli knows exactly what is needed to win matches for India. He does not need the wisdom. Please keep your wisdom inside your pocket, or lend it to someone who needs it. He can stay in London or America, wherever he wishes," Kaif further said.

Kohli's excellent run of form in ODI cricket was also visible when he played two Vijay Hazare Trophy games for Delhi in December 2025, smashing a century there as well.