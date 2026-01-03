The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 15-man Team India squad for the ODI series against New Zealand, with Shreyas Iyer returning as the vice-captain. The matches will be played in Vadodara, Rajkot and Indore, starting January 11. Shreyas, who was hospitalised during the ODI series in Australia in November for spleen laceration, will need to prove his match fitness in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this month to get fitness clearance from the Centre of Excellence (COE).

"Shreyas Iyer's availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE," the BCCI said in the squad release.

Contrary to the earlier claims, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant managed to get a place in the side, while veteran pacer could not get the selectors' nod despite his impressive outings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Meanwhile, star pacer Mohammed Siraj also returns to the ODI setup, having missed the home series against South Africa last month.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was not cleared by the COE to bowl 10 overs in a match and therefore the selectors did not include him in the team for the series beginning in Vadodara on January 11.

India ODI squad for NZ series: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC; subject to fitness clearance), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.