Indian cricket team all-rounder Axar Patel suffered a massive injury scare during the first T20I encounter against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. The incident happened when he attempted to catch a shot from Daryl Mitchell off his own bowling. Axar tried to catch the ball with his left hand and was struck on the tip of his index finger. He left the field shortly afterward as his finger began bleeding and was replaced by Ravi Bishnoi. Abhishek Sharma had to bowl the remaining three balls of the over. An injury to Axar is a major concern for the side, as he was appointed vice-captain for the T20 World Cup 2026. No official update on the all-rounder's injury has been provided by the BCCI as of now.

Coming to the match, Abhishek Sharma's magnificent 84, Rinku Singh's unbeaten 44, and two scalps each by Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube powered India to a 48‑run victory over New Zealand in the T20I series opener at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Abhishek Sharma stepped up to take on the bowlers and produced another stunning knock from 35, laced with five fours and eight sixes, at a strike-rate of 240. Rinku finished the innings strongly with a 20-ball 44 not out, studded with four boundaries and three sixes to guide India past the 230-run mark after New Zealand had elected to bowl first.

Quickfire cameos of 32 and 25 from captain Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India reach their highest total in a T20I against New Zealand, who conceded a whopping 15 extras. Chasing 239, New Zealand were reduced to 52/3 before Glenn Phillips kept them in contention with a fluent 78 off 40 balls, laced with four boundaries and six maximums.

Mark Chapman made 39 off 24 balls, as their 79-run partnership off 42 balls briefly raised hopes of a successful chase before both fell in quick succession, as New Zealand ended up making 190/7 in their 20 overs, as India took a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

Apart from Chakaravarthy and Dube, new-ball bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took a scalp each. Jasprit Bumrah, returning to the side, looked short of rhythm, but India would be worried about Axar Patel, who had to go off the field mid-way in his final over after being hit on the left hand while trying to stop a boundary from Daryl Mitchell.

(With IANS inputs)