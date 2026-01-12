An interesting incident took place during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Vadodara on Sunday. With New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls getting off to a good start, India wicket-keeper KL Rahul could be heard giving instructions to spinner Washington Sundar in the latter's native language of Tamil. Former India cricketer Varun Aaron suggested on commentary that Rahul may have used Tamil in order to help Washington understand the instruction better. However, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar sparked some banter, stating that he prefers the "national language", likely referring to Hindi.

Via the stump mic, Rahul could be heard asking Washington to reduce the pace of his deliveries.

Here's how the conversation played out between commentators Varun Aaron and Sanjay Bangar:

Varun Aaron: "KL Rahul might have to speak to Washington Sundar in Tamil. He is telling him to bowl slower, and not like a medium pacer. Sanjay bhai, do you not agree that Washington understands Tamil better?"

Sanjay Bangar: "I believe more in the rashtriya bhasha (national language)."

Aaron: "Where am I saying that I only believe in regional languages?"

Bangar: "See, he bowled the previous ball at 92 kmph. So I don't think it (the language) is that important."

It must be noted that India does not have any national language, but Hindi and English have the status of being official languages, under the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

Coming back to the match,

Virat Kohli struck a 91-ball 93 while captain Shubman Gill made 56 as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Kohli smashed eight fours and one six during his magnificent innings to help India overhaul the target of 301 with six balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 49 as India reached 306 for 6 in 49 overs.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson returned with fine figures of 4 for 41 from his 10 overs, while Adithya Ashok and Kristian Clarke got one wicket each. Earlier, Indian bowlers, especially pacers Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj, bowled probing line and length but Daryl Mitchell struck a fine counter-attacking half-century to guide New Zealand to 300 for 8. Harshit (2/65), Siraj (2/40) and Prasidh Krishna (2/60) got two wickets apiece while Kuldeep Yadav got one.

