Ayush Badoni's inclusion in the Indian cricket team squad for the ODI series against New Zealand has not gone down well with a section of fans on social media. Badoni was handed his maiden ODI call-up as a replacement for Washington Sundar, who was ruled out due to injury. However, social media users were not happy with the choice, and some even accused head coach Gautam Gambhir of favouritism. Users were quick to cite Badoni's underwhelming numbers in List A cricket so far, as he has scored 693 runs in 22 innings and taken 22 wickets. He has had a disappointing run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, managing just 16 runs from three innings at an average of 8. However, he did produce notable numbers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 329 runs from 11 innings during the 2025 season.

This is Ayush Badoni VHT numbers. On what basis this guy got a Selection into the Indian team? Just a Delhi bias from Gambhir? Look at another off spinner all rounder Baba Aparajith numbers



Who deserved the selection? India means not only Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab pic.twitter.com/yZ2cspXQpr — (@Brutu24) January 12, 2026

Gambhir worked with Badoni during his time with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL, and they also hail from the same domestic side in the Ranji Trophy. Some social media users even namedropped Harshit Rana to claim that Gambhir has been biased towards certain players during selections.

Which type of replacement is this?

How can Ayush Badoni replace Washington Sundar?

Washington Sundar is proper allrounder while Ayush Badoni is batsman and a part time blower!!



1st Rishabh Pant for Ruturaj Gaikwad and now Badoni for Sundar., pic.twitter.com/A6cXFHgkZc — Satya Prakash (@_SatyaPrakash08) January 13, 2026

Badoni's coach, Sarandeep Singh, said that the all-rounder had received a much-awaited India call-up for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, and revealed that the 26-year-old is ready to play international cricket ‘right away' given his top form across all departments.

Ayush Badoni has been the blue eyed boy of Gautam Gambhir since his LSG mentor days. I don't think he deserves a place in the Indian team at the moment . But having said that , good luck to him ! — RP (@rajprem1) January 13, 2026

Badoni received his maiden ODI call-up on Monday, named as a replacement for Washington Sundar after the latter was ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing three-game series against the BlackCaps upon sustaining a strain to his left lower rib area.

Badoni had been practising at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Monday morning for Delhi's upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match when he learned about the development and left his state team to join the national squad in Rajkot ahead of the second ODI on Wednesday.

While Badoni will miss the crucial quarterfinal fixture against Vidarbha, scheduled for Tuesday, his coach was elated that the all-rounder had finally received his due by earning an ODI call.

“The practice was announced this morning, and we were practising at CoE in Bengaluru for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tomorrow we have a quarter-final, but he got a call for the Indian team. We are very, very happy for him because he deserved this call. And he has been performing for the last two years. Especially with the bat, and we say that mostly with the ball as well. He has improved his bowling a lot. So, he will be called an all-rounder going in place of Washington Sundar, who is injured,” he told IANS.

(With IANS inputs)