Sanju Samson has been reinstated at the top of the order in India's T20I team, but his comeback into the playing XI hasn't gone as planned. Despite India romping to a 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Samson has had a dismal outing, with scores of 10, 6 and 0. With Ishan Kishan in great form, Samson's position as the team's primary wicket-keeper batter has come under question just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. However, former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane urged that Samson be backed.

Rahane stated that head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav have a big role in helping Samson find his best form.

"That's where I feel the team management's role and the captain's role will be crucial, telling Sanju Samson that 'You're going to play all these matches and also in the (T20) World Cup as well. So don't worry about your place'," Rahane said, speaking on Cricbuzz, as quoted by News18.

"Sanju Samson will have this pressure on himself as he's basically trying to match Abhishek Sharma. The only thing for Sanjay Samson is sticking to his own game plan and backing himself," Rahane said.

Despite a successful 2024, Samson lost his spot as an opener in India's playing XI due to the reintroduction of Shubman Gill. Eventually, Samson ended up losing his spot in the team altogether.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision to leave out Gill from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad has given Samson a way back into the side.

In the absence of the injured Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan - also a wicket-keeper batter - has impressed so far, putting a question mark on Samson's spot should his rough patch with the bat continue.

Samson will be aiming to put together a big score in the two remaining T20Is against New Zealand, on January 29 and 31.