Young India opener Abhishek Sharma is currently one of the most lethal batters in world cricket. With every passing game, he continues to scale new heights with his fiery stroke play and powerful knocks. During the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, Abhishek thrilled the crowd with a brilliant unbeaten 20-ball 68 in the third T20I. Since making his international debut in 2024, the left-hander has often drawn comparisons with former West Indies legend Chris Gayle because of his fearless batting style.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif recently addressed these comparisons and offered a detailed analysis of how Abhishek stands out from other openers.

"Usually, players who bat like him are not consistent. I've seen many big-name players who follow this approach. Chris Gayle, who played in a similar manner, always looked for big shots. But even Gayle played smart cricket. He would leave or defend the first over carefully, especially on pitches like Bangalore where there's early movement, and then accelerate," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"Abhishek Sharma has gone beyond that. He doesn't need time to settle-he attacks straightaway. You can't praise him enough. Batters like this are generally inconsistent: one good innings followed by a few failures. But look at Abhishek. He proves himself in almost every match. Even if he faces just 12-14 balls, he scores 60-70 runs. That makes him a match-winner. If Abhishek Sharma gets going, India are almost certain to win," he added.

So far, Abhishek has played 37 T20Is for India, amassing an impressive 1,267 runs at a strike rate of 194.93. His tally includes eight half-centuries and two centuries.

In the fourth T20I against New Zealand, however, Abhishek was dismissed for a golden duck by Matt Henry during India's chase of 216. Despite a brilliant 23-ball 65 from Shivam Dube, India fell short and lost the match by 50 runs.

Nevertheless, Suryakumar Yadav and his team have already sealed the five-match T20I series with a 4-1 lead. The fifth and final match will be played on Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram.