Suryakumar Yadav took a cheeky jibe at Sanju Samson as the Indian cricket team arrived in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the fifth T20I encounter against New Zealand. There has been a lot of chatter over Samson's form as he has scored just 40 runs in the last 4 matches. With Ishan Kishan enjoying a good run of form, Samson's spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 side has come under the scanner. However, on Thursday, the players appeared in a light mood at the airport. In a video going viral on social media, Suryakumar was heard jokingly saying - Please give way, do not disturb chetta (big brother in Malayalam)." The comment left Samson in splits as he walked behind him.

“Don't disturb Chetta”



SKY making fun of Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/JsTuXVkcgl — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) January 29, 2026

Earlier, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel said that he believes India should opt for Ishan Kishan over Samson in the final T20I.

Patel also said Kishan is making a comeback in this series after almost 2.5 years and has batted well.

Kishan, who had a marvellous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26 campaign with Jharkhand, leading them to their first-ever SMAT title, returned to the Indian team after last playing a T20I against Australia in late 2023.

"If I was part of Team India's think tank, I would play Ishan Kishan over Sanju Samson for the last match of the series. I would make Sanju sit out and go with Ishan as the wicketkeeper-batter. I am choosing this because if I want Ishan as my main keeper for the T20 World Cup, I would give him the keeping gloves in the fifth T20I and the warm-up against South Africa too."

"It is likely that Tilak Varma will be fit before the World Cup, and reports suggest he will be. If he is fully fit, you have to keep a spot for him. So, if that decision is coming, why wait? Play Ishan Kishan now over Sanju Samson in the final match. Ishan is coming back after two years and has batted well. He will need to keep wickets in the T20 World Cup as well, so why not start now? Even if the last match is at home, for World Cup preparation, I would definitely play Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper-opener," Patel said on Jio Hotstar.

(With ANI inputs)