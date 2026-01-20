The ODI series between India and New Zealand ended in a 2-1 victory for the tourists. India, after winning the opening clash, went on to suffer defeats in the second and third matches. As the performance of the team is put under the spotlight, there's hardly a name that comes out unscathed, barring Virat Kohli, who recorded scores of 93, 23, and 124 in the 3-match series. The result also puts pressure on head coach Gautam Gambhir, who couldn't prevent another home series loss from being added to his tenure. After the defeat in the third ODI, as the members of the Indian team stood inside the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the post-match presentation ceremony, chants of 'Gambhir haaye haaye' were allegedly made from a section of fans.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ravindra Jadeja, and even batting coach Sitanshu Kotak were surprised to see such chants being made by the fans. Here's the video:

Reaction of Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill, and other players when crowd started shouting "Gambhir Haaye Haaye" pic.twitter.com/9gH2jCdH8E — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 20, 2026

Team India Under Fire For ODI Series Loss

Not just in the stands but also on social media, the fans also turned their anger towards Gambhir, who was already under pressure after the recent poor results and his handling of former captains Rohit and Kohli.

Some fans also mocked the team management for its insistence that the players were progressing well, even though the results were not up to the mark. Captain Shubman Gill's recent record in ODIs is also being discussed and compared with Sanju Samson's performance in the domestic 50-over tournament. The selectors are also under fire for opting for Gill ahead of Samson.

With the 2-1 result, New Zealand won an ODI series in India for the first time in 37 years, and when coupled with the BlackCaps' 3-0 whitewash of the hosts in a Test series last year, proves that the 2023 ODI World Cup finalists are not in a happy place just over a year before the next World Cup in 50-over cricket in 2027.

With IANS Inputs

Note: The authenticity of the video can't be verified by NDTV.