Veteran Indian cricket team batter Ajinkya Rahane pointed out that Abhishek Sharma plays a 'high risk game' and as a result, it is possible that he will not be performing at the same level all the time. Abhishek had few brilliant knocks in the ongoing series against New Zealand but during the 4th T20I match on Wednesday, he was dismissed for a golden duck. It was a huge blow to the hosts as they chased a steep target of 216 and the Suryakumar Yadav-led fell short by 50 runs. Abhishek's failure brought India's batting depth under the scanner as well and Rahane said that this can happen in the World Cup as well.

“With Abhishek Sharma, this is going to happen. He plays a high-risk game. When it comes off, he'll be a match-winner—we all know that. But there will be times when he gets out for zero, even first ball. That can happen in a World Cup. I thought the Indian batting today wasn't dependent on Abhishek Sharma alone. Collectively, they were very good. They played with seven batters, and you could clearly see the difference that having seven instead of eight makes in a side,” he said on Cricbuzz.

Coming to the match, New Zealand defeated India by 50 runs in the fourth T20I.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand scored 215 for seven after the visitors got a flying start with Tim Seifert (62 off 36 balls) and Devon Conway (44 off 23) adding 100 runs in just 8.2 overs.

However, the Indian bowlers pulled things back somewhat in the back 10 with Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav picking up two wickets each before Daryl Mitchell provided the late impetus with an 18-ball 39.

In reply, India were all out for 165 in 18.4 overs despite Shivam Dube's brutal 23-ball 65 and Rinku Singh's 30-ball 39.

Skipper Mitchell Santner picked up 3/26 in four overs to emerge as the best bowler for New Zealand.

(With PTI inputs)