Dhruv Jurel has been named as the injury replacement for Rishabh Pant for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, according to Times of India. Pant was reportedly ruled out of the ODI series after suffering a side strain when he was struck on the ribs by a delivery during the net session in Vadodara. Pant looked in a lot of pain ahead of the first ODI match on Sunday and it was reportedly that he will not be able to take part in the ODI series. Jurel has been enjoying a brilliant run of form for Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and the report said that he joined the squad on Saturday.

At India's optional practice session at the BCA B ground, Pant looked organised in his batting session going for almost 50 minutes. But Pant experienced discomfort after being hit above the waist while facing a delivery from a throwdown specialist.

He immediately fell to his knees due to the immense pain and was quickly attended to by the support staff members and left the nets. “Scans and assessment by the team doctor showed that Rishabh copped a blow on the ribcage on the right side and a side strain has been detected, thus ruling him out of this ODI series against New Zealand,” said sources familiar with the matter to IANS on Saturday.

Pant is now expected to rest for several days before reporting to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for further assessment and rehabilitation. Pant had come into the ODI series on the back of leading Delhi in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) league stage in Bengaluru.

He made two half-centuries against Services and Railways respectively, as Delhi entered the knockouts. This is the second time Pant has been laid low by injuries after fracturing his right foot in the fourth Test against England at Manchester, and returned to action through the two-match Test series against South Africa at home in November last year.

Pant has been part of India's ODI set-up for the last two years, but last played in the 50-over format during the tour of Sri Lanka in August 2024. Ahead of the ODIs against New Zealand, speculation was rife over Pant being axed, but the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee retained him in the squad.

But now with Pant being ruled out, the Indian team management will now need to identify a replacement for him. Dhruv Jurel and T20 World Cup-bound Ishan Kishan are the likely options as Pant's replacement due to good showings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India's ODI series against New Zealand will begin at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium (BCA) in Kotambi, Vadodara, with the venue set to host its first men's international game. The second ODI will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 14, while the third and final match is set to take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18.

(With IANS inputs)