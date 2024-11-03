Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant took to social media to share a cryptic post following a 0-3 Test series loss against New Zealand on Sunday. India slumped to their third consecutive Test defeat on Day 3 of the third match in Mumbai. Pant was the only shining light in India's batting performance in the second innings but his gritty knock was not enough to clinch the win for the hosts. Pant posted a picture on his Instagram story along with the quote - "Life is a series of seasons. When you're down, remember that growth happens in cycles. Embrace the lows, knowing they're preparing you for the highs".

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma on Sunday registered an unwanted record as he became the first India skipper to concede a 0-3 defeat at home.

In the third match of the Test series against New Zealand, Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips unleashed a spin web on the Indian batter, spinning them towards history as NZ beat India by 25 runs and become the first visiting side to whitewash India in India in a series of three or more matches.

India started the series on a disappointing note after the hosts conceded an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

In the Pune Test, Rohit Sharma-led India tried to make a comeback in the three-match series, however, the hosts ended up losing against New Zealand by 113 runs.

Rohit had a disappointing series against New Zealand in the Tests. He scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 68.42 after playing all three matches of the Test series against the Kiwis.

Following the 3-0 series loss against New Zealand, Rohit became the first India captain to concede a 3-0 Test series defeat on home soil. Meanwhile, Tom Latham's New Zealand showcased a stupendous performance in the Tests against India and became the first team to win a long format series by 0-3 in India.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma has led Team India in 21 matches in Test cricket and won 12 games. Meanwhile, he lost seven matches.

Chasing a target of 147 runs in the Mumbai Test, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

(With ANI inputs)