In an overall below-par show by the Indian team against New Zealand, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant managed to draw some plaudits for his fearless show. Even in the third and final Test at the Wankhede stadium, where most of the Indian batters crumbled under spin pressure, Pant's solo charge kept India in the hunt for a consolation win. However, a controversial dismissal saw Pant and India's charge for a win ending just 25 runs short. For his valiant effort, the young wicket-keeper batter didn't just get the deserved appreciation from the Indian cricketing spectrum but also from the opponents.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel admitted that the tourists had fear in their hearts till the time Pant was batting in the middle.

Asked if the New Zealand team was scared when Rishabh Pant scored a half-century in the third Test at Wankhede, spinner Ajaz Patel gave the Indian wicket-keeper batter a big compliment. "When Rishabh Pant is in the crease, everyone is scared," Patel told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Patel was also asked if the Kiwis planned to target certain Indian batters in the series. The name on the top of his list was Rishabh Pant.

"We targeted Rishabh Pant the most in this series. He doesn't fear when in the middle. He plays his game, no matter what. His philosophy is till the time you are on the crease, you do what you want to, if you get out, no problem," Patel, who claimed 15 wickets in the series, said.

The Mumbai-born Kiwi spinner was also asked about India's upcoming tour of Australia where the two teams will square off in a 5-match Test series. Patel said that India have some of the best players in the world, all they need to succeed Down Under is to believe in themselves.

"Conditions in Australia would be different. If you take this series into Australia, there would not be any benefit. You need to start with a new mindset. You have the some of the best players, some of whom have even played in Australia. There would be pressure but wins and losses are part of the game.

"The important thing is to keep the trust and belief alive. You need to learn to focus on what's next in line and move on from what has happened," he asserted.