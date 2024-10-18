Rohit Sharma was left shellshocked as Virat Kohli was dismissed on the final ball of Day 3 during the first Test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Friday. Kohli showed tremendous form as he slammed 70 off 102 deliveries with the help of 8 fours and one six. It was extremely important in the context of the match as he stitched together a brilliant partnership with Sarfaraz Khan to take India to a solid position. However, he ended up getting a faint edge on the final ball of the day off Glenn Phillips and wicket-keeper Tom Blundell completed the catch. Kohli was visibly upset with himself after the dismissal while Rohit and the rest of the Indian dressing room was left stunned.

India hit back with a batting blitz after New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra struck 134 to guide the visitors to a lead of 356 on day three of the rain-hit opening Test on Friday.

The hosts were 231-3 at stumps and still trailed the Black Caps by 125 runs after Glenn Phillips got Virat Kohli caught behind for 70 on the last ball of the day in Bengaluru.

Kohli, who unsuccessfully reviewed his dismissal, put on a stand of 136 with Sarfaraz Khan, who was still batting on 70.

Sarfaraz raced to his fifty in 42 balls but the crowd erupted when senior partner Kohli got his half ton at his adopted home ground of IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kohli soon passed 9,000 Test runs, only the fourth Indian to reach the landmark after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).

