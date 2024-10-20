India suffered a massive defeat against New Zealand in the first Test encounter in Bengaluru on Sunday but the Rohit Sharma-led side was able to maintain its lead in the World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table. Following the loss, India have a PCT of 74.24. On the other hand, New Zealand moved up to fourth with a PCT of 44.44 after they registered their first Test win in 36 years on Indian soil. Australia are second with 62.50 while Sri Lanka retained their position at three with a PCT of 55.56. Pakistan are currently in the eighth position with 25.93 while West Indies are last in the table.

New Zealand survived a hostile Jasprit Bumrah spell to foil India's attempt to add a final-day twist to an absorbing series-opener, slaying the cricketing giants at home by eight wickets and ending a 36-year long wait to taste Test success in the country in Bengaluru on Sunday.

This is Kiwis' first Test win on the Indian soil after the John Wright-led outfit towelled India by 136 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, way back in 1988.

Even hunting a modest 107 on the fifth day against a world-class attack could be nervy, and New Zealand did that after some initial scares.

Will Young (48 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (39 not out) fuelled their chase with a 75-run stand for the third wicket, handholding their side a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

However, the Indians will not be an entirely despondent lot despite the defeat as they showed admirable spunk to claw back from the depths of getting bowled out for 46 in the first innings.

They will need to build on it and pretty quickly too as the second Test at Pune starts on October 24.

(With PTI inputs)