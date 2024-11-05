India suffered an embarrassing 3-0 home series whitewash for the first time in history, at the hands of New Zealand, following a 25-run win for the Kiwis in the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As captain of the Indian side, it is greater agony for Rohit Sharma. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit accepted blame for the series defeat, and stated that his decision to bat first in overcast conditions after winning the toss in the first Test in Bengaluru set the tone for the series defeat.

"I take complete responsibility, starting with the toss in Bengaluru and many tactical errors throughout the series. I have not been at my best and that probably cost us the series," admitted Rohit Sharma.

After the entirety of Day 1 had been washed out in the first Test in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma had decided to bat after winning the toss on Day 2. It culminated in India collapsing to 46 all out, their lowest-ever total at home.

From then on, India have almost always been on the backfoot across all the matches against New Zealand. What hasn't helped is the inconsistent form of the Indian batting.

Rohit, in particular, has had a torrid time with the bat. He has managed only 91 runs in the three Tests, lower than any other recognised Indian batter who've played all three Tests.

In fact, Rohit has scored just 133 runs across 10 innings against Bangladesh and New Zealand in the recent home Tests, at an average of only 13.30.

Rohit has also suffered the ignominy of being the first Indian captain to lose four Tests at home since 1969.

Despite being India's captain for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, Rohit may yet be unavailable for the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons.