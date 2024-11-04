India great Sunil Gavaskar has said that the results speak for themselves when it comes to judging new head coach Gautam Gambhir's tenure so far. Gambhir has been at the helm for less than six months, but has already witnessed two series losses. First, India lost an ODI series in Sri Lanka, in what was Gambhir's second series in charge. Then, India got whitewashed 3-0 in a home Test series for the first time ever, by New Zealand. Gavaskar gave his verdict on Gambhir.

"The results speak for themselves. Even in Sri Lanka, India lost an ODI series after a long time. And now here, it's a loss, it's a terrible loss. So, I think the results speak for themselves," Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar stated that Team India's think tank must take responsibility.

"Well, I think every team has a think tank. Probably the captain, vice-captain and the coach -- these are the guys who take the decisions. If it doesn't work out, it looks bad. I think these decisions would have been taken by the think tank," Gavaskar added further.

India's form under Gautam Gambhir has taken a sharp nosedive, and the main catalyst to that has been the form of India's batting in the longest format. The form of seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has come under question, and Gavaskar did not shy away from saying that their future could be in doubt if they do not perform well in Australia.

"Definitely yes. If they (Rohit and Virat) don't score runs in Australia, there will be a clamour for a new-look Indian team to start from the tour of England," Gavaskar stated.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both scored less than 100 runs across the six innings against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that the pressure is well on truly on the senior players in the side heading into Australia.

"If India doesn't qualify for WTC final in England, one can be rest assured that all four super seniors won't be on that flight to UK for the ensuing five-Test series. In any case, all four have likely played their final Test at home together," a BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.