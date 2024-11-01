Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri came up with a hilarious verdict on the Rohit Sharma-led side bowling multiple no-balls on Day 1 of the third Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai on Friday. The Indian bowlers looked in good form but were guilty of conceding several no-balls - something that irked legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar. Right before the lunch break, spinner Washington Sundar conceded his fifth no-ball and Shastri came up with a hilarious remark involving Gavaskar.

“Sunil Gavaskar was having lunch. He chucked the plate on the wall," Shastri said on commentary.

“Thank god he's (Gavaskar) not fielding in the slip. Washington would have been close to Washington DC."

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them to bowl out New Zealand for 235 on the opening day of their third and final Test against India.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja returned with 5/65, while young off-spinner Washington bagged 4/81 as the visitors were bowled out in 65.4 overs after opting to bat.

Jadeja first broke the defiance of Will Young, who scored a well-made 71 off 138 balls, before dismissing Tom Blundell for a duck just two balls later.

Before the tea interval, Jadeja also bowled Glenn Phillips for 17.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, pacer Akash Deep (1/22 in five overs) struck early to dismiss opener Devon Conway for just 4 after New Zealand chose to bat.

Washington then added to India's early breakthroughs, claiming two key wickets in the first session to put New Zealand on the back foot.

Daryl Mitchell was New Zealand's top-scorer with 81.

New Zealand lead the series 2-0 in the three-match series.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)