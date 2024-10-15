India batter Shubman Gill may miss the first Test against New Zealand. The 25-year-old has reportedly complained about neck and shoulder pain, and informed the team management about this on Monday, as per a report by India Today. The report further states that a final call on Gill's selection will be made on the morning of the Test match, on Wednesday, October 16. Gill's absence could open the door for Sarfaraz Khan or Dhruv Jurel to find their way back into India's playing XI.

Gill has made the No. 3 spot in Test cricket his own in recent months. He starred with a century against Bangladesh in the first Test of the recently-concluded series.

In fact, Gill boasts the highest batting average among all Indian batsmen in Test cricket in the second innings since 2020.

Sarfaraz Khan - who slammed a stunning double century for Mumbai in the Duleep Trophy - would be the favourite to replace Gill in the lineup. After a good start to his Test career against England, Sarfaraz could've considered himself a tad unlucky to miss out after the return of KL Rahul from injury.

However, if Sarfaraz does enter the XI, India's batting order may need to be re-shuffled. Who goes up to No. 3 would be an interesting decision. India may opt to go with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant up the order.

India face New Zealand after a dominant 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh. History is in favour of India, as New Zealand have never won an away Test series in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC).

On the other hand, a result in the game is in doubt, with rain predicted to impact play on all five days of the Test match. The overcast and rainy conditions could also impact India's selection for the game.

