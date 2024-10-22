The Indian cricket team suffered an embarrassing eight-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. A poor batting display in the first innings saw India lose the game despite making a remarkable comeback in their second essay. The Rohit Sharma-led side was bundled out for a mere 46 while it scored 462 in the second innings. In India's fightback, young batter Sarfaraz Khan played a crucial role by scoring 150 off 195 balls with the help of 18 fours and three sixes.

Sarfaraz got an opportunity to play the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand as Shubman Gill missed out due to a stiff neck. However, the latter was spotted doing batting practice in Bengaluru after the end of India's game vs New Zealand. As Gill seems all set to return, the Indian team management must be having a healthy selection headache. KL Rahul or Sarafaraz, who will be dropped to rope in Gill?

While speaking on the topic, former India batter Aakash Chopra sent Karun Nair reminder. Nair, the only other triple-centurion from India after Virender Sehwag, was dropped from the playing XI right after scoring 303 not out against England in Chennai in 2016. The right-handed batter met the fate as he was serving as the replacement of Ajinkya Rahane in Chennai and the return of the latter saw Nair getting dropped.

While stating that such a theory would also see Sarfaraz getting dropped, Chopra said the team management will continue with the batter in the playing XI.

"There is a theory. Karun Nair made 300, but was dropped in the next match. Why? Because he was playing in place of Ajinkya Rahane in that match, and with the latter coming back, Nair fell back in pecking order. A Test career that could have been, might have been...Nair never got that continuity. Going by that theory, Sarfaraz will sit out, but I feel that won't happen. One more thing is important in Indian cricket - outside noise - and that favours Sarfaraz right now," Chopra said on JioCinema.