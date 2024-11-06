Indian opener Rohit Sharma is going through a tough time in Test cricket. While in captaincy he has got some unwanted records registered under his name, Rohit's batting has also been poor. The right-handed batter scored 91 runs across six innings of the three-match Test series against New Zealand that India lost 3-0. Despite the last two matches being played on complete spin-friendly tracks, Rohit was dismissed by fast bowlers thrice out of four times. Reacting to the India Test captain's poor performance, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has shared a piece of advice for him.

Kaneria suggested India head coach Gautam Gambhir to change Rohit's batting order. He said that the Rohit should bat at the number 3 position, not as an opener. He added that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill should open the batting for India.

"Just see if Rohit Sharma is still comfortable opening or if he should come in one-down and change his order a little bit because he has been struggling with the track in India. In the recent series, Southee got him out twice, and the ball will move more over there in Australia, so you have to see how you go with that," said Kaneria as quoted by Times of India.

"The Indian top order should be Jaiswal and Shubman as openers, Rohit coming one-down, and Virat two-down. They have to manage that. Gambhir needs to manage the long Indian batting line-up, as Ashwin and Jadeja are there, so they have a deep batting line-up," Kaneria added.

Rohit is also going through his lowest point in his Test captaincy career. Led by him, India suffered an embarrassing 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of New Zealand. This is the first time the Indian team was whitewashed in a Test series of three or more matches at home.