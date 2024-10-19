The fourth day of the first India vs New Zealand Test had drama written all over it. First Indian batters led by Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) rescued India with a great fourth-wicket stand as the Rohit Sharma-led side took lead. Earlier, India were out for 46 in the first innings while New Zealand had scored 402. The visitors' bowlers then struck back in the final session. India lost the last seven wickets for 24 runs as it could set a target of 107 runs only despite being in a much better position early on.

As New Zealand batters Tom Latham and Devon Conway came down to bat, the already rain-affected match saw clouds hovering over the stadium. Jasprit Bumrah bowled only four deliveries in which he troubled Latham. But just then, the umpires deemed the light not enough for play to continue and NZ batters went off. The Indian players led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were livid as they argued with the umpires regarding the decision.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are unhappy with the umpire's decision to pause play due to bad light. Ashwin should have come into the debate with his cricket knowledge. #INDvsNZL #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/hrRzFlAAlA — Tejash (@Cricmemer45) October 19, 2024

The umpire is asking the players to go off due to bad light. Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli are not happy #INDvNZ #tapmad #DontStopStreaming pic.twitter.com/vkn2oq93OE — Mubashir hassan (@Mubashirha88911) October 19, 2024

Earlier, Sarfaraz Khan struck a majestic 150 while Rishabh Pant made a brisk 99 as India were all out for 462 in their second innings, setting New Zealand a target of 107 on day four of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Just when New Zealand came out to bat late in the final session, rain brought an early end to the day's play with the visitors playing just four balls in the second innings, with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway yet to open their accounts.

Sarfaraz's maiden hundred and Pant's innings offered hope for India, but their dismissals led to a swift decline for the hosts. Resuming at 438 for six after tea, India lost their final four wickets — Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandra Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj — in quick succession, ending their innings in 99.3 overs.

At tea, India were at 438 for six, holding an 82-run lead. Due to rain, there was a nearly two-hour delay, including a 40-minute lunch break, while India had previously trailed New Zealand by 12 runs in their second innings.

India were all out for just 46 in their first innings, while New Zealand responded with 402.

Brief scores: India 46 & 462 in 99.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Virat Kohli 70, Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99; Ajaz Patel 2/100, William O'Rourke 3/92, Matt Henry 3/102 ) vs New Zealand 402 & 0/0 in 0.4 overs.