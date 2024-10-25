Rishabh Pant is an entertainer on the field. Be it his instinctive batting or his constant talking from behind the stumps, there is never a dull moment when Pant is around. Even when he is not playing, Pant is no less. In a video that has gone viral after the first day of the second India vs New Zealand Test in Pune, Rishabh Pant can be seen playing a 'kick prank' on Sarfaraz Khan while the team was in a huddle. Sarfaraz moved a step back after Pant's 'attempt'.

One of the social media users commented on the video: "Just missed by inches."

Just missed by Inches — Er.Arush (@Arush71598600) October 24, 2024

Rishabh Pant is being Rishabh Pant, always in fun mode. Happy to see smiling faces all around. — Aftab (@ahmadktweets) October 24, 2024

Rishabh Pant on Wednesday overtook his superstar India teammate Virat Kohli to reach the sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings for batters. Fresh from a counter-attacking 99 in the second innings of the opening Test against New Zealand, Pant gained three spots in the rankings while Kohli, who made a fluent 70 in Bengaluru, dropped a place to be eighth.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remains India's highest ranked batter at four. India captain Rohit Sharma dropped two places to be joint 15th alongside Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne

England star Joe Root maintains a healthy lead at the top of the charts.

New Zealand duo of Rachin Ravindra (up 36 places to 18th) and Devon Conway (up 12 spots to 36th) also made good ground on the latest list for Test batters, while teammate Matt Henry (up two rungs to ninth with a new career-high rating) was the big winner in bowlers' category.

With PTI inputs