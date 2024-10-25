Rishabh Pant continues to amaze the fans of Team India and cricket with his stump mic gold. In the second Test between India and New Zealand at Pune, Pant was back to his vocal best from behind the stumps, in what proved to be terrific entertainment for viewers. With Washington Sundar returning to the Test side after nearly three years, Pant chose to give his words of wisdom from behind the stumps. However, Pant's advice seemed to backfire hilariously, as Sundar got hit for a boundary.

Sundar was already on a five-wicket haul when Ajaz Patel came into bat. However, Pant adviced Sundar in Hindi to keep it full and wide. He did so, and Ajaz -- who is of Indian descent -- slogged him down the ground for four, having seemingly interpreted Pant's advice.

Watch: Rishabh Pant's advice goes wrong!

"How would I know that he (Ajaz) knows Hindi?" said Pant, as Ajaz hit his shot.

Born in Mumbai, Ajaz is of Indian origin and spent the first eight years of his life in India. Therefore, it may not be a surprising thing if Ajaz knows Hindi.

Going by Pant's reaction, Ajaz may have understood what Pant had told Sundar from behind the stump mic. His shot certainly proved so, as he promptly slammed a boundary right after.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: As it happened

After a good start, New Zealand collapsed in the final session of the day. The Kiwis went from 201/4 to 259 all out, as Washington Sundar picked up seven wickets on his return to Test cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin had provided the first three breakthroughs for India, before Sundar ran through the New Zealand middle and lower order. Sundar's 7/59 exactly matches Ashwin's best-ever bowling figures in a single Test innings.

For New Zealand, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra impressed with the bat once again, notching up fifties each.