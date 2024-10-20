India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant missed out on his century by a solitary run in the ongoing 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Pant was batting on 99 when Kiwi pacer William O'Rourke denied him a century with a delivery from around the wicket that took the inside edge of the bat and rattled the stumps. Pant came out to bat amid concerns over his fitness, having been stretched off the ground on Day 2. He did not take the field on Day 3 as Dhruv Jurel kept the wickets once again.

However, Pant came out to bat on Day 4 and entertained the crowd with his quickfire knock, which ended in heartbreak.

Pant hit a mammoth 107m six off Tim Southee's delivery. The shot had plenty of power as well as timing. The ball ended up on top of the roof at the M Chinnaswamy.

However, few balls later, Pant chopped a delivery back on to his stumps, sending the crowd into absolute silence.

Pant came in to bat after resting on Friday with a knee injury.

It was the same knee he hurt in a serious car crash in December 2022 that forced him out of action for more than a year.

Wickets kept tumbling and Henry wrapped up the innings with two in one over.

India, who resumed on 231-3, lost seven wickets for 54 runs after New Zealand took the second new ball in the 81st over.

Rookie O'Rourke sent down three successive maiden overs with a wicket in each to finish with 7-114 from India's two innings.

Before lunch, Sarfaraz punched a boundary off the back foot through cover off Southee to reach his ton, earning a hug from Pant and a standing ovation from fans and teammates.

Sarfaraz, who hit his first ton in four Test appearances, fell soon after reaching 150 when he was caught at cover off Tim Southee.

New Zealand need 107 runs on the final day to go 1-0 up in the series.

(With AFP Inputs)