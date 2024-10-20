Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had an injury scare during the recently concluded 1st Test against New Zealand, which India lost by 8 wickets on Sunday. Pant copped a blow to his operated-knee on Day 2 before being taken off the field. He did not keep the wickets after injury, with Dhruv Jurel replacing him behind the sticks. However, Pant took the game to the New Zealand bowlers on Day 3, smashing them all over the park in Bengaluru. Unfortunately, Pant missed out on his century by a solitary run before India suffered another batting collapse.

After India's big loss to New Zealand, Pant shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story. "Sometimes it's best to just be quiet and let god show people," the quote on Pant's story read.

Reflecting on the defeat, Pant also took to social media platform X to thank the fans for their support. He also assured that the Indian team would bounce back strong in the remainder of the series.

"This game will test your limits, knock you down, lift you, and throw you back again. But those who love it rise stronger every time. Thanks to the amazing Bengaluru crowd for the love, support, and cheers. We will be back stronger," Pant wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Chasing 107, Will Young (48 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (39 not out) built a 75-run match-winning partnership as New Zealand won the Test by eight wickets to lead the three-Test series 1-0. Rachin was awarded Player of the Match for scoring 134 & 39*.

It was the first Test win for New Zealand in India since 1988 (after 36 years) and just the third win in 37 Test matches on Indian soil. New Zealand also became the first visiting team since 2000 to successfully chase a 100 target in the fourth innings in India.

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be played in Pune from October 24. The third and final Test of the series will be played in Mumbai from November 1

(With IANS Inputs)