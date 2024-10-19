The first Test between India and New Zealand has brought up a bunch of injury concerns for the home side. While Shubman Gill suffered neck and shoulder pain before the Test, Rishabh Pant had to leave the field on Day 2 after getting knee discomfort. On Day 3, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury to his middle finger while bowling. Bumrah's finger started bleeding during the middle of the game. However, in a display of courage, not only did Bumrah finish that over, but later came back to bowl another.

Bowling the third ball of the 86th over of the New Zealand innings, Bumrah suffered an injury, causing the physio to rush onto the field of play. Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar informed viewers on air that Bumrah had suffered a cut to his middle finger, which was bleeding.

Despite the injury, Bumrah showed immense grit to bowl out the rest of the over. The pacer then came back to bowl one more over with a taped finger.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3: As it happened

New Zealand reached a good score of 402 in their first innings, buoyed on by Rachin Ravindra's century in front of the M. Chinnaswamy crowd. Alongside him, Tim Southee's quickfire 65 helped New Zealand to their total.

In response, India's batting proved to much more resilient than the first innings. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma set up a partnership of 72. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan all notched up half-centuries as India operated at a brisk run rate as well.

India ended Day 3 on a sour note, as Virat Kohli fell for 70 on the final ball of the day. He departed for 70, leaving India at 231/3, still 125 runs behind New Zealand's lead.