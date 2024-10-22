After losing the first Test to New Zealand by eight wickets in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma-led India made a change in their squad. They added Washington Sundar in the team for the remaining two Tests against the Blackcaps. The player, who bowls right-arm off-spin and bats left-handed, was not there even in the reserves of the squad that was announced earlier for the ongoing Test series. While the new entry surprised many, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has tried to understand the reason behind the new entry.

"Washington Sundar's name has come in the team. It was slightly on unexpected lines, although he scored a century just now. He was playing for Tamil Nadu and beat up Delhi. Sai Sudharsan also beat up Delhi. He scored a double hundred and Sundar scored a century," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Noably, R Ashwin was brought in to bowl too late on the final innings of the Bengaluru Test match. He bowled only two overs in the fourth innings that too when the game was almost over. Connecting it with Sundar's inclusion, Chopra questioned if Ashwin was completely fit or not.

"He (Sundar) has been given a place in the team. The question that comes to mind is - what is the Indian team thinking? Do they want to play another spinner? There were already plenty of fast bowlers in the traveling reserves. Is Ashwin not fully fit?" he said.

"Was it because of that he was given only two overs on the last day? He was bowled when the match was over. It just did not make sense that you don't bowl Ashwin at all. What is the logic behind that? Since you didn't bowl him, is he carrying some niggle and you want Washington Sundar as an almost like-for-like in terms of type of skill?" he added.