India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: India will be hoping to bowl out New Zealand in the early overs of Day 3 and get a target of under 150. The second innings saw a return to form for Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up three wickets, alongside Ravindra Jadeja's four. In fact, Jadeja is one wicket away from completing a 10-wicket haul for the match. India are desperate for a win in order to avoid the embarrassment of a 3-0 series whitewash. However, with the Wankhede pitch turning square and two good spinners in New Zealand's disposal in the form of Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi, India will have their work cut out. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Scorecard and Updates of India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3, straight from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: