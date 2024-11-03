Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score Updates: India Eye Sub-150 Target vs New Zealand, Ravindra Jadeja Seeks 10-Wicket Haul
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score Updates 3rd Test Day 3: India are aiming for a consolation win to wrap the home series vs NZ.
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates© AFP
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: India will be hoping to bowl out New Zealand in the early overs of Day 3 and get a target of under 150. The second innings saw a return to form for Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up three wickets, alongside Ravindra Jadeja's four. In fact, Jadeja is one wicket away from completing a 10-wicket haul for the match. India are desperate for a win in order to avoid the embarrassment of a 3-0 series whitewash. However, with the Wankhede pitch turning square and two good spinners in New Zealand's disposal in the form of Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi, India will have their work cut out. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Scorecard and Updates of India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3, straight from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai:
3rd Test, New Zealand in India, 3 Test Series, 2024, Nov 01, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
IND
263
NZ
235&171/9 (43.3)
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.93
Batsman
Ajaz Patel
7 (14)
Bowler
Akash Deep
10/1 (5)
Ravindra Jadeja
52/4 (12.3)
- 08:24 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Impressive spin duo of Ashwin-JadejaExploiting the spin-friendly conditions, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin chiselled through the New Zealand batting line-up to bring India to a stage from where they can force a face-saving victory in the third Test which is now headed for an intriguing finish. Ashwin (3/63) found his rhythm while Jadeja (4/52) added four more dismissals after his 5/65 in the first essay to keep India's hopes alive to avert a clean sweep at home for the first time.
- 08:21 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 3 Live: NZ 171/9 at stumpsNew Zealand ended day two at 171 for nine with an overall lead of 143, which might look small but even a target in the vicinity of 150 will pose serious challenge for the Indian batters, considering the fast deteriorating Wankhede track.
