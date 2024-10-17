Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was forced to be called off due to rain throughout the day. While the crowd in Bengaluru would be hoping for some action, rain is predicted once again on Day 2 - Thursday, October 17. Two hours of rain are predicted throughout the day, with consistent cloud cover also predicted, reducing the chances of the sun drying the outfield in case rain does stop.

As per Accuweather.com, 40% precipitation is expected at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium area in Bengaluru. Upto 1.0mm of rain is expected in the morning and afternoon each, while cloud cover is predicted to be 100%.

While forecasts suggest that there is unlikely to be much overnight rain, hopes of a game on Day 2 could be dashed with early morning rain at Chinnaswamy.

On Day 1, not even the toss could take place, with the ground not even being fit enough to have the Hawk-Eye system implemented because of the conditions, as revealed by former India cricketer-turned-pundit Saba Karim on air.

A possible wash-out of Day 2 is not out of question, with rain likely to stay consistent throughout the day. If such happens, India would see two consecutive days of a Test be washed out in back-to-back Tests, with the second Test against Bangladesh also suffering the same fate.

A delay in the start of proceedings leaves the door open for Shubman Gill to potentially make the playing XI, in spite of his injury. Gill complained of neck and shoulder pain as per reports on Monday morning, but a delayed start increases his chances of featuring.

India are firmly on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, while 2021-23 WTC champions New Zealand are in sixth spot.