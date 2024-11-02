Sarfaraz Khan has endured a rough few innings for India. Apart from slamming 150 in the first Test against New Zealand, Sarfaraz has reached double digits only once in the series, failing to do so in three other occasions, including two ducks. In the second innings of the third Test, Sarfaraz fell for zero again, as he was caught behind on his fourth delivery, off Ajaz Patel's bowling. His father Naushad seemed to be in disbelief when the cameras directed to him following Sarfaraz's dismissal.

Sarfaraz came in to bat at a lowly No. 8, following Mohammed Siraj's appearance as nightwatchman and Ravindra Jadeja being sent above him. However, his stay was cut short. Ajaz Patel's delivery took awkward bounce, and kissed Sarfaraz's gloves before Blundell completed a simple catch.

Father Naushad, who has been an active influence in Sarfaraz's journey, seemingly could not believe his son's luck, and looked in shock.

Sarfaraz has enjoyed a mostly bright start to his Test career, slamming three fifties against England, before notching up his first Test century against New Zealand in the first Test.

However, after that knock, Sarfaraz has managed only 20 runs in three innings.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: As it happened

Despite Sarfaraz getting out on zero, India managed to take a 28-run lead. Washington Sundar played a superb 36-ball 38 run cameo at the end to take India past New Zealand's total.

Earlier, Shubman Gill made 90 and Rishabh Pant played a fiery 60 to help India get a good start with the bat on Day 2. Ajaz Patel was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, picking up a five-wicket haul.

By the end of Day 2, India had reduced New Zealand to 171/9, with Ravindra Jadeja taking four wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin taking three. New Zealand had a lead of 143 at Stumps.