The Indian cricket team management decided to add all-rounder Washington Sundar into the squad for the remaining two matches following the loss against New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru. It was a sudden decision taken by head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management with many fans and experts wondering if it was done out of 'desperation' after the loss. India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate denied any such reports and said that the decision was taken in order to add a bowling option to the side who can take the ball away from the New Zealand left-handers.

“Definitely not. They (New Zealand) are filled with four left-handers in the XI. We've had Washy around the white-ball squad for a while and we like the way he operates. It's also nice to see that guys are getting rewarded for Ranji Trophy performance as well. We just want to make sure we're absolutely prepared for conditions here and if that does mean taking the ball away from the left-hander, we want that option,” he told the media at the MCA Stadium ahead of India's training session.

Ten Doeschate also said that fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is currently going through a bit of a "wicket drought" but added that there is nothing to suggest that he is struggling with his rhythm.

“Siraj bowled beautifully in the second innings. That hour of Test match cricket on the last morning was really high quality,” he said.

“It maybe wasn't a nicking wicket, which is obviously his big strength, particularly to left-handers when he moves the ball across. There's nothing there to say like he's not bowling well or his rhythm is not good. Maybe he's just going through a little bit of a wicket drought. But no concerns again. India will have to play according to the conditions and not against fast bowling in particular, the coach added.